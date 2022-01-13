Lohri 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar And Others Extend Warm Wishes For The Festival

The first auspicious festival of the year, Lohri is finally here. The festival is celebrated to manifest positivity, gaiety and joy as the new year begins. It is celebrated by some dancing on to some celebratory folk songs and binging on some sweets and delicacies especially Til Ki Ladoo. On the occasion of Lohri today (January 13), some Bollywood stars took to their social media handle to share the warm wishes of the festival with their fans.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to share wishes for Lohri. The Amar Akbar Anthony actor shared an animated video of the Lohri celebration. He captioned the same stating, "Happy Lohri .. peace calm and safety." Take a look at the post.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share his wishes. The Waqt: The Race Against Time actor wrote, "Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri."

Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti ਤੇ sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri 🔥 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2022

Kangana Ranaut shared a wish on her Instagram story. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress shared a montage of the festival. One could see the Lohri bonfire in her post.

Jannat actress Sonal Chauhan shared a lovely picture of herself on her social media account. Sonal can be seen wearing a golden coloured Kurta with a blue dupatta around her head. She captioned the same stating, "Teri kismat da likhya tere to koi kho nai sakda. Je us di meher hove te tenu o v mil jae jo tera nai sakda ...Happy Lohri."

Teri kismat da likhya tere to koi kho nai sakda…..

Je us di meher hove te tenu o v mil jae jo tera nai sakda ….

Happy Lohri ✨✨✨#love #sonalchauhan #lohri #happylohri #gurugranthsahibji pic.twitter.com/DcMDT53coQ — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) January 13, 2022

Shilpa Shetty took to her Twitter handle to share her wish for the festival. The Hungama 2 actress wrote, "May the Lohri fire burn all your stresses and worries and illuminate your life with happiness, peace and love." Take a look at her post.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared his wish for Lohri. The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actor took to his Instagram story to share a montage that said, "Happy Lohri. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family".