Lokmat Stylish Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna & Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet

Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan ditched a three-piece for a casual look. Dressed in a black shirt and torn blue denims, the actor looked dapper as ever.

Rashmika Mandanna

Before taking her screens by storm with her Bollywood debut Goodbye, the Pushpa actress stole hearts in a simple sari.

Shraddha Kapoor

The stylish Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her million dollar smile and left everyone swooning over her.

Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan star picked up a silver lehenga for the evening and looked every bit stunning in it.

Abhishek Bachchan

Trust Bachchan Jr to always make a style statement like a boss! The Bob Biswas actor looked handsome in a silver suit.

Jackie Shroff

Bhidu, age is just a number for this Ram Lakhan actor! Jackie made the ladies go weak in their knees as he sported crisp white shirt and dark shades.

Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh

One of Bollywood's most adorable couples Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, dropped major couple goals on the red carpet as they posed together for the paparazzi.

Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur And Radhika Apte

While Huma Qureshi picked up a black saree for the event, Mrunal Thakur opted for a trendy, chic look. Radhika Apte painted in pretty picture in a floral saree.

Raveena Tandon, Isha Koppikar And Chirangda Singh

Raveena Tandon looked smoking hot in a printed pantsuit. On the other hand, Chitrangda make everyone skip a heartbeat in a red off-shoulder gown. Isha Koppikar made several heads turn in an ethnic outfit.

Maniesh Paul

Last but not the least, the host for the evening Maniesh Paul chose a formal look for the event.