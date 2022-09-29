Lokmat Stylish Awards 2022: Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna & Others Dazzle On The Red Carpet
The sixth edition of Lokmat Stylish Awards turned out to be a star-studded affair! Held at JW Mariott, Juhu (Mumbai) on September 28, 2022, the prestigious event had the who's who from different walks of life including entertainment, fashion, business, sports, industry, and politics gathering under one roof. With Manish Paul hosting the function, it was indeed a night to remember!
Meanwhile, some of the biggest names from the film industry put their best foot forward when it came to making stylish appearances. Have a look.
Salman Khan
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan ditched a three-piece for a casual look. Dressed in a black shirt and torn blue denims, the actor looked dapper as ever.
Rashmika Mandanna
Before taking her screens by storm with her Bollywood debut Goodbye, the Pushpa actress stole hearts in a simple sari.
Shraddha Kapoor
The stylish Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her million dollar smile and left everyone swooning over her.
Ananya Panday
The Gehraiyaan star picked up a silver lehenga for the evening and looked every bit stunning in it.
Abhishek Bachchan
Trust Bachchan Jr to always make a style statement like a boss! The Bob Biswas actor looked handsome in a silver suit.
Jackie Shroff
Bhidu, age is just a number for this Ram Lakhan actor! Jackie made the ladies go weak in their knees as he sported crisp white shirt and dark shades.
Riteish And Genelia Deshmukh
One of Bollywood's most adorable couples Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, dropped major couple goals on the red carpet as they posed together for the paparazzi.
Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur And Radhika Apte
While Huma Qureshi picked up a black saree for the event, Mrunal Thakur opted for a trendy, chic look. Radhika Apte painted in pretty picture in a floral saree.
Raveena Tandon, Isha Koppikar And Chirangda Singh
Raveena Tandon looked smoking hot in a printed pantsuit. On the other hand, Chitrangda make everyone skip a heartbeat in a red off-shoulder gown. Isha Koppikar made several heads turn in an ethnic outfit.
Maniesh Paul
Last but not the least, the host for the evening Maniesh Paul chose a formal look for the event.