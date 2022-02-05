Looop Lapeta Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Taapsee Pannu's latest release Looop Lapeta, which is currently streaming on Netflix, has been leaked online on several notorious sites. The film which is the Hindi adaptation of acclaimed German thriller Run Lola Run, also features Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead role. The thriller comedy is helmed by Aakash Bhatia.

Taapsee plays the character of Savi, whose boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir) has lost a mobster's cash. Savi races against the clock to save her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, here's how netizens reacted to Looop Lapeta...

ANMOL JAMWAL@jammypants4: #LoopLapeta is the exact chaotic comedy it promised to be through the trailer! An adaptation of #RunLolaRun done so well (we all saw the ode there) It's strongest quality has to be its cinematography, colour palette and sound design! The duo of Appu & Gappu stole the show!

Nusrat Mumu @NusratMumu2: Loved the Chaos of #LoopLapeta cinematic magic was superb Ok hand #Tapsee is as always brilliant.

Taapsee Pannu: Some Of The Best Scripts In The Industry With A Female Protagonist Come To Me

Hussain A W @hussain1585: No modern female actress has a wide range of performance and screen selection like #TapseePannu. Enjoying #LoopLapeta. The animation race intro in #LoopLapeta is a whole, complete story in itself. What a unique movie.

Uronchondi Bangalee!! @deepb2607: Forget about everything.. both actors are anyways BRILLIANT.. but WHAT CAMERA WORK MAN !!

The film is a Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment production.

(Social media posts are unedited.)