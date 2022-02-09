Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu Recalls Director's Weird Comments During Her Kiss Scene With Tahir Raj Bhasin

Taapsee Pannu's latest film Looop Lapeta is currently streaming on Netflix and the film been receiving positive reactions from netizens. During a YouTube stream with comedian Rohan Joshi, Taapsee recalled her director Aakash Bhatia's weird comments during her kissing scenes with her co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin.

She revealed, "Aakash had the weirdest commentary during the kissing scene. I'll tell you one very awkward thing. They are all montages, so there is no sound getting recorded. So he was like, 'Okay, now fight, talk nicely, hold hands. Now, you have to kiss.' It was like a switch from one thing to another. Suddenly, in the middle of the kiss, he is like, 'Tahir, you have never seen a girl like her. You will never get a girl like her'."

Taapsee further said that she stopped in between the kiss, and was looking at Tahir wondering what is her director talking about.

"That was his brief on the mic, it was really like, 'This is really taking the mood away, let's just stop listening to him for a second'," she added.

Those who are unaware, Looop Lapeta is a remake of of the German film Run Lola Run, which starred Franka Potente and Moritz Bleibtreu in the lead roles.

In the film, Taapsee plays the character of Savi, whose boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir) has lost a mobster's cash. Savi races against the clock to save her boyfriend. Many netizens lauded Taapsee and Tahir's performance and chemistry in the film and gave the the film a major thumbs up!