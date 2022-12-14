Luv Ranjan's Film With Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor Titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar; Watch Quirky Video Here

Filmmaker
Luv
Ranjan's
romantic
comedy,
starring
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Shraddha
Kapoor,
is
titled
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Luv
Films' Ranjan
and
Ankur
Garg
and
presented
by
Gulshan
Kumar
and
Bhushan
Kumar
of
T-Series.
The
makers
shared
the
announcement
video
on
social
media
Wednesday
(December
14).
"And
the
title
is...
Finally
Here
!!!
Dekhoooo," read
the
post
shared
on
the
official
Twitter
page
of
T-Series.
Take
a
look
at
the
announcement
teaser
below:
The
42-second
video
gives
a
glimpse
into
the
quirky
world
of
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar
starring
Ranbir
and
Shraddha,
who
have
also
lent
their
voice
to
the
title
song.
Composer
Pritam
has
scored
the
film's
soundtrack
which
features
lyrics
by
Amitabh
Bhattacharya.
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar
is
set
to
be
released
worldwide
on
the
occasion
of
Holi
on
March
8,
2023.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates
related
to
the
much-hyped
romantic
comedy.