luv-ranjan-reacts-to-allegations-of-non-payment-of-dues-for-ranbir-kapoor-shraddha-kapoor-s-film

Recently, filmmaker Luv Ranjan was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It was alleged that his film was met with protests by workers over the issues of non-payment of dues. However, in his official statement, he denied reports of non payment of dues and warned of legal action against workers' union.

As reported by India Today, in a long statement, Luv Ranjan said, "We would like to state that the press statement released by FSSAMU is false, fabricated and illegal and is made with ulterior and oblique motives and without authority of law. We would like to place on record the true account of the matter and state that we have duly made entire payments, with no outstanding, as per the contractual arrangement for one of our projects with the service provider being a production designer, Mr. Dipankar Dasgupta, and that it was in fact Mr Dipankar Dasgupta along with Hyperlink Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Mr Dipankar Dasgupta's associates, namely, Mr V. G. Jaishankar, Mr V. G. Jairam, Mr Gautam Jukar and Mr Prashant Vicharev who defaulted in making payments to the workers who were actually hired by them and not us, which facts were also duly informed by us to FSSAMU by various communications along with documentary evidence, which makes the aforesaid persons at default and not us."

He further said that he would like to state that there is no employer-employee relationship between his production house and the employees hired by Mr Dipankar Dasgupta.

He went on to add that despite being fully aware of the fact that he had filed a police complaint against the said persons, FSSAMU, is continuing to distort facts, propagate falsehoods, harass him for suspicious motives.

He further stated, "The acts of FSSAMU of issuing defamatory public statements, intimidation, causing disruption and delay to our shoot by inciting its members to not cooperate with us, all seem like the favourable 'modus operandi' adopted by FSSAMU. It is unbecoming of FSSAMU to act in such an unreasonable, unwarranted and hostile fashion against us, and also publicly making threats against us that they would prevent us from working in the industry and also prevent the workers from working with us, and such acts of FSSAMU has also resulted in causing us irreparable losses and harm, including mental harassment and agony, and maligning our image and goodwill."

Luv Ranjan's film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, the duo wrapped the film's shoot in Spain.