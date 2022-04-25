Lyricist-Writer Prasoon Joshi's Mother Sushma Joshi Passes Away

Poet, writer, lyricist and chairman of Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi's mother Sushma Joshi breathed her last on Sunday (April 24, 2022). The cause of her demise is still unknown. Her family issued a statement to share this unfortunate news.

The statement read, "With profound grief we would like to inform of the demise our beloved mother Smt Sushma Joshi during the early morning hours of 24th April. Her light will continue to guide us always. Your thoughts and prayers will give us the strength and solace at this difficult juncture."

The last rites of Prasoon's mother was performed at 2:30 pm at Ram Bagh Shamshan Bhumi in Gurugram. As per a report in ETimes, the family will be holding a prayer meeting in her memory, the date of which will be revealed soon.

A political science lecturer by profession, Prasoon Joshi's mother had also worked with All India Radio for more than three decades. She was also a classical singer.

Prasoon made his debut as a film lyricist with Rajkumar Santoshi's Lajja and since then, there's no looking back for him. The National Film Award recipient went on to pen lyrics for films like Hum Tum, Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Taare Zameen Par to name a few. He was also bestowed with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India.