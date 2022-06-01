Madhavan: KK Sang Sach Keh Raha Hai With So Much Soul That I Had A Tough Time Living Up To The Song's Demand

Popular singer KK passed in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 31). He was in the city for a two-day concert, and took ill during an event at Nazrul Mancha. The news of his untimely demise has come across as a huge shocker for the entertainment industry and his fans across his globe.

Known as one of the most versatile singers in the Indian Film Industry, KK delivered many hit songs over the last three decades. One amongst them is the heartbreak anthem 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' from R Madhavan-Dia Mirza's 2001 film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with this film, and the song catapulted him to fame. While speaking with ETimes, the actor reacted to the news of KK's demise and recalled how he had a tough time while enacting this track on screen.

Madhavan told the tabloid, "KK sang 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' with so much soul that I had a tough time living upto the demands of the song. It was emotional, it had betrayal and half the expressions in that song came about because of the way he sang it."

He continued, "I will never forget KK. He has one of the best souls I ever met and he was the nicest human being ever. He always sang with open heart and the irony is that's the only thing that gave up on him. I am heartbroken."

Besides this iconic song, KK also sang another track titled 'Na Sone Ka Bangle Mein' for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. However, it's 'Sach Keh Raha Hai' which continues to remain one of KK's most memorable songs and will forever hold a special place in the hearts of music lovers.