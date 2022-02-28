Madhu Chopra Shares Why Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Haven't Revealed Their Baby's Name Yet

After three years of marital bliss, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became proud parents to a baby last month. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy. 'NickYanka' as the fans call them, had taken to their respective social media to announce this happy news and shared that they were 'overjoyed'.

They had shared identical posts that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

It's been more than one month since the baby's arrival but Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the newborn's name. Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra in her recent interaction with reporters at an event to celebrate 14 years of her cosmetic clinic, revealed the reason behind the same.

Madhu revealed that the couple hasn't finalized their baby's name yet. She said, "Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi (We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now)."

She also expressed her happiness over becoming naani (grandmother) and told reporters, "Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy."

While Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby, Priyanka's sister and actress Meera Chopra had earlier told a tabloid that the couple have welcomed a baby girl.

Speaking about Priyanka's Bollywood career, the actress has signed a Hindi film after a short gap. She will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa.