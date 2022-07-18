Madhubala Biopic To Start Rolling Soon; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

The most-awaited Madhubala Biopic is finally all set to start rolling. According to the latest reports, Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan is planning to produce the project, along with the makers of Shaktimaan, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. The exciting update has left the Hindi cinema lovers who have been waiting for the legendary actress' biopic, totally excited.

To the unversed, Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. is headed by the former journalist Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay. If the reports are to be believed, the makers have not finalised the actress to play the central character Madhubala in the film. The project is expected to get an official launch once the lead actress is finalised.

Even though nothing has been finalised so far, the sources suggest that a reigning female superstar of Bollywood has been in talks to play Madhubala in the untitled project. The grapevine also suggests that a celebrated filmmaker is almost finalised to helm the project. The rest of the star cast and technical crew will be finalised only after the lead actress and director sign the dotted lines.