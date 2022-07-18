Madhubala Biopic To Start Rolling Soon; Here's Everything You Need To Know!

The
most-awaited
Madhubala
Biopic
is
finally
all
set
to
start
rolling.
According
to
the
latest
reports,
Madhubala's
youngest
sister
Madhur
Brij
Bhushan
is
planning
to
produce
the
project,
along
with
the
makers
of
Shaktimaan,
Brewing
Thoughts
Pvt
Ltd.
The
exciting
update
has
left
the
Hindi
cinema
lovers
who
have
been
waiting
for
the
legendary
actress' biopic,
totally
excited.
To
the
unversed,
Brewing
Thoughts
Pvt
Ltd.
is
headed
by
the
former
journalist
Prashant
Singh
and
Madhurya
Vinay.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
the
makers
have
not
finalised
the
actress
to
play
the
central
character
Madhubala
in
the
film.
The
project
is
expected
to
get
an
official
launch
once
the
lead
actress
is
finalised.
Even
though
nothing
has
been
finalised
so
far,
the
sources
suggest
that
a
reigning
female
superstar
of
Bollywood
has
been
in
talks
to
play
Madhubala
in
the
untitled
project.
The
grapevine
also
suggests
that
a
celebrated
filmmaker
is
almost
finalised
to
helm
the
project.
The
rest
of
the
star
cast
and
technical
crew
will
be
finalised
only
after
the
lead
actress
and
director
sign
the
dotted
lines.