Madhur Bhandarkar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Been Fully Vaccinated But Experiencing Mild Symptoms'

On Saturday (January 8), Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Twitter handle to inform his followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The filmmaker revealed that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has isolated himself. He further urged fans to be safe and follow COVID-19 protocols.

Madhur tweeted, "I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols 🙏."

As soon as Madhur shared this news, his fans wished him speedy recovery. A netizen wrote, "Praying for you." Another one commented, "get well soon."

In the last few months, many Bollywood celebrities have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Some of the names are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait amongst others. The omicron scare and the surge in COVID-19 cases have also forced many filmmakers to postpone the release date of their movies. This includes Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, SS Rajamouli's RRR, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, John Abraham's Attack and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

Coming back to Madhur Bhandarkar, he is known for directing films like Chandni Bar, Page 3 and Fashion. He had last helmed Kirti Kulhari's Indu Sarkar in 2017.