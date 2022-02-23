Madhuri Dixit And Varun Dhawan To Come Together For A Special Collaboration?

Varun Dhawan sent the internet into a frenzy after he shared some beautiful pictures with the eternally graceful Madhuri Dixit. Not only this but the actor's caption hinted that the two might collaborate for a special project. Well, if this is turning out to be true, the fans of the two will surely have a moment to rejoice.

Talking about the same, the pictures have Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit posing together. Varun can be seen looking dapper in a white coat with which he has paired up a red dupatta. On the other hand, the Hum Apke Hai Kon actress can be seen wearing an elegant blue saree. This might hint that the two might be coming together for a music video that will be a dance number.

Varun Dhawan captioned the post stating, "Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Something special coming soon." Mouni Roy also dropped some lovestruck emojis under the post. Take a look at the same.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit have appeared in the movie Kalank. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. However, the movie had failed to do wonders at the box office.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has an interesting lineup of movies in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in the horror-comedy Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. He will then be seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Varun then has the Arun Khetarpal biopic on his kitty.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit is gearing up for her Netflix show, The Fame Game. The series will be released on February 25, 2022. It also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in the lead roles. Madhuri essays the role of Anamika, a superstar who suddenly goes missing under mysterious circumstances after which some secrets are unfolded about her love. The trailer and the first look of the show have been receiving a positive response from the audience.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Madhuri Dixit spoke about the similarities between her and her character on the show. The actress had said, "She's a big star, huge name in Bollywood and has managed to keep her position intact... That's the similarity and that's where it ends. The kind of life Anamika had is very different from the kind of life I [Madhuri Dixit] had. Her family dynamics are very different from mine. She has seen the hard side of life and that's how she has grown up. My mom and dad have always rallied around me and supported me but Anamika has not been protected."