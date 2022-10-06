Madhuri Dixit Buys A Plush Apartment With Sea View Worth This Whopping Amount!

Actress Madhuri Dixit has a big reason to say cheers! If reports in the media are to be believed, Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl recently purchased a luxurious apartment in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

One hears that the Bollywood diva's new flat located in Indiabulls Blu, Lower Parel, is reportedly worth Rs 48 Crore. It is located on the 53rd foor of a building complex in Mumbai's upscale locality. The property which is spread over 5,384 sq ft of area, was reportedly registered on September 28, 2022.

As per a report in Indian Express, Madhuri signed the sale conveyance deed in September with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited, and paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.40 Crore. The report stated that the Kalank actress was given a concession of one percent by the State revenue department as there is a rule in Maharashtra that this concession should be given if the home buyer is a woman.

Speaking about the Madhuri's luxurious purchase, the apartment has a spectacular view of the city. Set in the area of 10 acres, the place has large swimming pools, a gym, spa, club, football pitch, and many more facilities. The plush flat also comes with seven car parking spaces. Sounds amazing, doesn't it?

Madhuri Dixit is known to be one of the most versatile actresses in Indian cinema who is known for her graceful dance skills and million-dollar smile. After tying the knot with Dr Sriram Nene in 1999, the actress had shifted base to the US, before returning to India a few years ago with her family.

She went on to star in films like Aaja Nachle and Kalank. She made her digital debut with the 2022 film The Fame Game. Her latest release, Anand Tiwari's Maja Ma is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.