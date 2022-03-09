Madhuri Dixit Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Chivalrous'; Says Salman Khan Has A Swag

In a career spanning over three decades, Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit has worked with some of the biggest male superstars and delivered blockbuster success at the box office. In a recent interaction with a radio channel, the diva shared her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri called him 'chivalrous' and said that he always makes sure that his co-stars are comfortable. She added that he is a caring person.

The actress told radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, "SRK is a very chivalrous guy, always making sure by saying, 'are you comfortable, are you okay?' he is a very caring person." Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in movies like Anjaam, Koyla, Dil To Pagal Hai and Devdas.

Coming to Salman Khan with whom she shared screen space in Saajan, Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Dil Tera Aashiq, the actress said that he is very naughty and is someone with a different swag. "Salman is very naughty, he is not a loud person but very naughty. Unka ek swag hai (he has a swag)."

Madhuri Dixit also talked about her Arzoo co-stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. She said, "Akshay is very driven, always wanting to prove himself. He was a practical joker on the sets. Saif's one-liners are very funny."

Madhuri made her acting debut opposite Bengali actor Tapas Paul in Hiren Nag directorial Abodh in 1984 but it was her portrayal of Mohini in Anil Kapoor's 1988 film Tezaab which catapulted her to fame. Over the years, Madhuri went on to deliver several hits like Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Dil, Beta, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil To Pagal Hai, Pukar, Devdas amongst others.

Post marriage, Madhuri relocated to Denver to focus on her family life. After a sabbatical, the actress returned back on screen with Anil Mehta's Aaja Nachle in 2007. She recently made her digital debut with the Netflix series The Fame Game.