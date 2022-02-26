Madhuri Dixit: How Many Times Am I Going To 'Come Back'? I Have Never Left The Industry

Madhuri Dixit in a recent interview with a leading tabloid opened up on what she thinks about the word 'comeback' frequently used for her. Interestingly, in one of the episodes in her recently released web series The Fame Game, the actress is seen talking a dig at this term.

Speaking about how at different stages of her career, her every new film has been hailed as her comeback vehicle, a report in Indian Express quoted Madhuri as saying, "Even when I did a movie after a gap of a year or two, it was reported that I was making a comeback. How many times am I going to 'come back'? In fact, I never left the industry."

Madhuri Dixit On Taking A Break From Acting: It Felt Good, I Have Lived Life On My Terms

The actress said that when heroes like Aamir Khan don't have their films releasing for two-three years, no one says they have made a comeback.

"After I got married, I acted in Devdas (2002). I completed Pukar (2000) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2001) after my marriage. However, when I had my sons, I took a few years off. But a hero does that anyway. There are times Aamir Khan's film doesn't release for two-three years. But no one says he made a comeback," the actress told the tabloid adding that she was overjoyed when she saw that line about comeback in the script of The Fame Game.

Madhuri Dixit And Varun Dhawan To Come Together For A Special Collaboration?

Another scene in The Fame Game features Madhuri's character Anamika telling her co-star Manish Khanna (Manav Kaul) that they both are equals after she is made to wait on the film's sets.

Madhuri opened up on that scene and said, "Times are changing and actors are more professional today. However, so many times in the past, I was kept waiting as actors walked in late. I really relished saying those lines (to a male character)."

The 'dhak dhak' girl said that she considers stardom to be a by-product of what she is passionate about-acting and dancing. Talking about the perils of stardom, Dixit said, "If you take yourself too seriously, it's dangerous."

The Fame Game which marks Madhuri's digital debut, is currently streaming on Netflix.