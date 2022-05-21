Madhuri Dixit Nene: I Wish Everyone Gets Blessed With A Husband Like Mine

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Madhuri Dixit Nene boasted about her husband Shriram Madhav Nene and said that she wishes every woman gets blessed with a husband like hers.

She told ETimes, "I wish everyone gets blessed with a husband like mine. It feels wonderful because the opportunity was always around me, but I never explored it. Because, I was so busy acting at that time and working in 2-3 projects at one time, it didn't give me any time to experiment. But, it has always been within."

She further said that she used to sing on stage, in school and college. She went on to add that her mom is a classical singer, so she always had the atmosphere of music and dance at her home.

"It has always been a part of my life but I never really explored it. I never challenged myself to do that. Because my husband encouraged me, he said just do it and I decided I would. I would never do anything half heartedly, I won't do anything for the heck of it. It has to mean something, not only to me but also to my listeners," said the Kalank actress.

Speaking about her first single 'Candle', she said that it was about forgetting the trauma happening in one's life, and how one has to be a candle in a hurricane. One has to burn right.

In the same interview, when Madhuri was asked how she celebrated her birthday this year, she said, "It was wonderful. I was missing my son Arin, who is in college. I am waiting for him to come home, he is expected any day. Probably, then we will have a proper celebration, once he comes back."