Madhuri Dixit Nene Reveals If There Is Any Similarity Between Her And The Fame Game Character Anamika

As actress Madhuri Dixit Nene gears up for her upcoming Netflix series The Fame Game, the actress opens up about the well-written roles for females with the emergence of several OTT platforms. The actress is happy that audience wants to see more female-oriented films/series, which are not only about taking revenge.

She told Hindustan Times, "Today, when you say a female-centric film, it's no longer just about a woman who's taking revenge or is a victim and in the end, she rises above all odds. Now, women are characters in movies. They're everyday people and aren't being seeing through glasses of who's a male or who's a female."

Madhuri further said that the makers are portraying what women today actually do - go to work, be housewives, taking up different professions, shining in sports and so on. And it's wonderful because then actresses get a variety of roles to portray, and have so much more to do onscreen.

She went on to add when OTT came in, people started to see women being portrayed differently on screen than what they had seen in films.

Madhuri also asserted that she feels audiences have matured and they want to see women in more important roles, and not just someone who is going to dance or say a few dialogues. They want more from the women onscreen which is wonderful for everyone.

In the same interview, when Madhuri was asked if there is any similarity between her and Anamika (The Fame Game character), here's what Madhuri said...

"She's a big star, huge name in Bollywood and has managed to keep her position intact... That's the similarity and that's where it ends. The kind of life Anamika had is very different from the kind of life I [Madhuri Dixit] had. Her family dynamics are very different from mine. She has seen the hard side of life and that's how she has grown up. My mom and dad have always rallied around me and supported me but Anamika has not been protected. So, a lot differs from real to reel," said the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress.