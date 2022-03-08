Madhuri Dixit Recalls Being Told She Doesn't Look Like A Heroine; Says Her Mother Gave Her This Advice

In a career spanning more than three decades, Madhuri Dixit has delivered multiple hits in her career and made the audience's hearts go 'dhak dhak' over her performances. The ethereal beauty known for her million dollar smile and breathtaking dancing skills is also one of successful actresses in the Hindi film industry.

In her recent interaction with radio jockey Siddharth Kanan, the actress recalled how she was told that she didn't look like a heroine as she was very young and petite. Madhuri said, "People used to say that I don't look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from Maharashtrian root, very petite. Everybody has those myths that what should a heroine should look like. There was a little bit that I had to face."

She said that she overcame all those criticism by following her mother's advice who asked her to do good work which in turn will help her gain recognition.

"My mother was very strong lady, she said you do good work and you will get recognition. I have always followed her advice, she said success milega toh baaki sab log bhool jayenge (if you find success, people will forget everything else)," the diva told Siddharth Kanan.

Workwise, Madhuri Dixit recently made her Netflix debut with the Netflix web series The Fame Game co-starring Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. The series created by Sri Rao and helmed by Bejoy Nambira and Karishma Kohli revolves around a female superstar Anamika Anand who suddenly goes missing from her house which unravels some painful truths about her family.