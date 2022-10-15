Madhuri Dixit Was Told To Stop Dancing After She Became A Mom; 'There Are People Who Think Differently'

Besides her million dollar smile and impressive acting chops, Madhuri Dixit is also known for dancing her way into the audience's hearts with her charismatic moves. The actress who essayed the role of a housewife in Amazon Prime Video's recently released film Maja Ma, was asked whether the society's perception of her changed after she took a hiatus from films and embraced motherhood.

In response, the Bollywood diva recalled how some people told her that she shouldn't dance after becoming a mother, and instead look after her household.

Madhuri told Bollywood Bubble, "There are people who think differently. There are many people who say things like you just became a mother then why are you dancing. So you be at home, do this and that. But I think that we anyway do all these things. Looking after kids, home etc. Even we have our own personality."

Speaking about a woman's identity, Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl continued, "We have emotions too. We have our desires in life so then why is it like this that the ones who are are at home, they take care of homes. Many takes housewives for granted and they think, no matter what, she's take care of everything. So why does this happen? It's an important thing and I always have this feeling that it's a very important thing."

However, Madhuri also added that she was never bothered about other people's opinion about her. Quoting a Marathi saying that can loosely translate as, "Listen to everyone, but do what you want," Madhuri said that she believes in doing what she wants to do.

"There's also a song 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna', so do what you want to do. Today why am I popular, it's because I'm doing it. And I've people around me, my mother-in-law, my mom, my husband, everyone who support me. A woman will be unable to achieve her dreams if there is no support from her family," the popular actress told the news portal.

Besides her recent appearance in Anand Tiwari's Maja Ma, Madhuri Dixit is currently one of the judges on Colors TV's celebrity-based dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.