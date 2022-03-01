Mahashivratri 2022: Bollywood Celebs Send Warm Wishes To Their Fans On The Divine Occasion

Today (March 1) marks the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. On this day, the disciples of Lord Shiva offer their prayers to the Almighty. The day signifies the supreme win of good over evil. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs have also taken to their social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Actress and politician Hema Malini stated, "Wish all of you a blessed Maha Shivratri. This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total 'nirjal' fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour." Take a look at her wish.

Wish all of you a blessed Maha Shivratri🙏

This annual festival is celebrated with great fervour by all the devout seeking blessings of Lord Shiva, some of whom even observe a total ‘nirjal’ fast which is broken only the next day at an auspicious hour🙏 pic.twitter.com/sy9m84F8ib — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 1, 2022

Raveena Tandon shared her Instagram story on her Twitter handle wherein she shared a picture of Lord Shiva along with a picture of her with folded hands, donning a traditional green attire. She put the song 'Namo Namo' from Kedarnath in the background. Take a look.

Ajay Devgn shared a video template of Lord Shiva and he can be seen reciting his from his 2016 film Shivaay. The verse describes the glory of Lord Shiva and how the disciple is blessed by keeping the Almighty in their hearts. Take a look at the post of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor.

Anupam Kher's translated tweet read as, "Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri."He also shared a montage of Lord Shiva to extend his warm wishes. Take a look at the actor's post.