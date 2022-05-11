Mahesh Babu Clarifies His Controversial 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Comment

Earlier this week, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu stirred a controversy when he was quizzed about his plans of entering Bollywood. Known for his witty nature, the actor quipped that he would rather do a Telugu film that gets a Hindi release. Mentioning that he might sound 'arrogant', Babu went on to say that Bollywood cannot afford him and that he wouldn't want to waste time as he enjoys the top position in the Telugu film industry.

Mahesh Babu's viral statement garnered a lot of unwanted attention and didn't go down well with Bollywood. Now, the actor has clarified his comment and what he actually meant by it.

Reportedly, Mahesh's team issued a press note in which the actor clarified that his comment was blown out of proportion and that he never meant to belittle other languages.

"Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. Mahesh said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the press statement read,

Further, while interacting with the Telugu media during the promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu explained his stance about his viral comment.

"I have always wanted to do Telugu films. And I have always wished for Telugu movies to do well across the country. I strongly feel, why should we go to another industry by leaving ours behind? I am very happy that our films are reaching there (in North India). Our movies are doing well at the pan-India level and my dream is coming true," the actor told reporters, as per a report in Indian Express.

Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata has the actor paired opposite National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh. Besides this film, the Telugu superstar is also teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a pan India film.