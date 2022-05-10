Mahesh Babu Reveals He Gets A Lot Of Offers From Hindi Film Industry; 'But I Think Bollywood Cannot Afford Me'

At a time when actors from the South Film Industry are going the pan-India way, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu wants to focus only on Telugu films. Over the years, the actor's fans have been eagerly waiting for him to dabble with Hindi movies. However, the actor has a different take on it.

At the trailer of Adivi Sesh's upcoming multilingual film Major which Mahesh Babu is bankrolling under his production banner, GMB Entertainments, the latter opened up on why he is not taking up on Hindi films unlike some of his contemporaries.

Mahesh Babu said that instead of pitching himself as a pan-India actor, his aim is to make movies from South a nation-wide success.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor stated that Telugu is his only priority and added, "I always wanted to do Telugu films and wished people across India would watch it. And now when that is happening I'm very happy. I always had this strong opinion that my strength is Telugu films and the emotion I understand is the Telugu film emotion."

The Bharat Ane Nanu actor further revealed that he gets a lot of offers from Bollywood, however he feels that they cannot afford him.

"I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," the Tollywood star said at the event.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's upcoming films, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata in which he is paired opposite Keerthi Suresh. The superstar is also teaming up with SS Rajamouli for a film.