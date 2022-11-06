Mahesh Bhatt Elated To Welcome His Grandchild As Alia Bhatt Gets Hospitalised: ‘Waiting for a new sun to rise’

The Kapoors and Bhatts are beaming with immense joy these days and rightfully so. After all, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot in April this year, are set to embrace parenthood. The couple announced the pregnancy in June and ever since then mom-to-be Alia's maternity looks have been making the headlines. And now, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is making the headline as she has been hospitalised. Yes! Alia has been admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon on Sunday morning.

According to media reports, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is expected to deliver her baby soon. Amid this, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt expressed his excitement about welcoming his first grandchild. Talking to ETimes, the ace filmmaker stated, "Waiting for a new sun to rise. A fresh sparkling dew drop of life". To note, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan were seen arriving at the hospital as Alia was admitted for the delivery. Interestingly, Mahesh Bhatt, who can't wait to be a grandfather, had called this new journey as a grand debut. This happened when Alia announced her pregnancy. Reacting to Alia's pregnancy announcement, the filmmaker asserted, "Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our 'tribe' increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut".

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's much anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead. Alia is currently gearing up for her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next.