Mahie Gill And Punjabi Actor Hobby Dhaliwal Join BJP Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Polls

Actress Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal have joined the BJP on Monday (February 7) ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. Mahie also took to her social media handle to share the same with her fans. She shared a picture of herself being felicitated and welcomed at the party.

Talking about the same, the picture has Mahie Gill being welcomed by a flower bouquet. The Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actress can be seen wearing a light blue Salwar Kameez that she has paired up with a sweater. She captioned the same stating, "Excited to work under the visionary leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Thank You @amitshahofficial @jpnaddaofficial @mlkhattar @gssjodhpur @dushyanttgautam & @bjp4india @bjp4punjab #SubhashSharma" along with a gratitude emoji. Take a look at the same.

According to a news report in The New Indian Express, Mahie Gill said that she wanted to do something for the girls in Punjab and she can do the same only with the BJP. The report quoted the Dev D actress to say, "I have always felt that my home was calling me back and I wanted to serve it and I did not find any better party than the BJP." On the other hand, Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal stated that he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Punjab.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahie Gill will be seen in the MX Player series Raktanchal 2. The trailer of the same was released recently and received a positive response from the masses. The show also stars Nikitin Dheer, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Karan Patel and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles and is all set to be released on February 11.

Mahie Gill also received a lovely response for her performance in the second season of the SonyLIV show Your Honour. The Paan Singh Tomar actress reunited with Jimmy Shergill in the movie. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Gill had spoken about the same wherein she had said, "I feel like I only work with Jimmy, he works with everyone else and most of my projects are with him (laughs). It's always wonderful working with him."