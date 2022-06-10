Mahima Chaudhry Reveals How Her Daughter Ariana Helped Her In Her Cancer Recovery; 'She Didn't Go To School..'

Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up about successfully battling breast cancer in an Instagram video shared by Anupam Kher. The Pardes actress in her recent chat with a daily opened up on her treatment and how her daughter Ariana played a major role in her recovery.

Mahima told ETimes that she is now cancer-free. The actress brushed off rumours about going to the US for her cancer treatment and said, "People didn't see the video fully, they have just jumped to conclude that I went to America for my treatment. But the fact is that I was very much in Mumbai."

Speaking about how her daughter Ariana was a strong pillar of support for her during those trying times, she revealed, "She categorically told me that she'll stay at home because she didn't want to risk the COVID virus from coming home as I was in my recovery stage. So, she didn't go to school when it reopened after the COVID phase. She took her classes online, they gave her that provision."

Post her recovery, Mahima is now working on her upcoming film, Gajendra Ahire's The Signature in which she is sharing screen space with Anupam Kher. It was Kher who broke the news of Mahima's battle with cancer with a video captioned as, "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!"

In the video, the Dhadkan actress revealed that she was approached by Anupam Kher for The Signature when she was undergoing her treatment. She got emotional while recalling how she had asked the veteran actor if she could wear a wig on the sets after giving her nod for the project.

Mahima Chaudhry made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pardes which catapulted her to fame. The actress went to star in films like Daag: The Fire, Dhadkan, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare and Lajja. Talking about her personal life, the actress is a single parent to her daughter Ariana.