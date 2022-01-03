Mahima Makwana Says Her Real Struggle Begins After Antim; 'I Am Scared To Fade Away'

After starring in many popular television soaps, Mahima Makwana recently made her debut in the film industry with Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. The actress essayed the role of Aayush Sharma's love interest in this movie which also featured superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Hindustan Times, Mahima said that while she bagged a dream debut with Antim, she believes that her real struggle begins from hereon. The Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke actress said that it is more difficult to be consistent and confessed that she is scared to fade away.

"It is more difficult to be consistent. I don't want to let people down. I'm scared to fade away. So there's pressure. But I'm going with the flow," she said adding that for her, bagging her first movie wasn't an easy ride.

"If I have bagged one film today, people don't know the 100 films that I've been rejected for. There have been people who told me that I won't make it to the big screen. But you need to trust yourself. I would go crazy if I start listening to people," the actress was quoted as saying.

Mahima said that throughout her journey, she was too harsh and hard on herself and considers it to be a mistake.

The actress told the leading daily, "One mistake that I made throughout my journey was that I was too harsh and hard on myself. Sometimes, it's okay to have a bad day. I might just take a day off but I will make sure after that day, I speed up. There were days when I felt like giving up. But I battled those feelings. I never got tired of acting, but when you work on TV, the process can take a toll on you."

Meanwhile, Mahima is yet to announce her next project.