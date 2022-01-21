Main Chala Song Teaser: Salman Khan's Romantic Track Promises To Be The Love Anthem Of This Year

Salman Khan sent his fans into a frenzy as he shared the teaser of his upcoming song titled 'Main Chala'. The track is a soulful love ballad and features the superstar romancing actress Pragya Jaiswal. It has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and Salman's rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur. Salman also announced the release date of the song to be on January 22, 2022.

Talking about the same, the song's teaser shows Salman Khan in a bearded and long hairdo, looking dapper as he walks across a picturesque looking field location. The teaser also showcases a glimpse of singers Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur. Pragya Jaiswal who will be seen romancing the Tiger Zinda Hai actor on the track can be seen looking lovely in a traditional yellow saree.

Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal can be seen sharing infectious chemistry in the short teaser which will make you excited for the whole track. The song has been composed and penned by Shabbir Ahmed. It has been directed by Shabina Khan and DirectorGifty. The track has been produced by Salma Khan. Take a look at the teaser of the same.

Earlier hinting about sharing the teaser of 'Main Chala', Salman Khan had shared a quirky message with his fans that said, "I have to post commercials and trailers etc ... Apne Hi brands Hain Na. Samjhe Kya? Sab Sunn Raha Hoon, I see you, I hear you. Aaj Ek post Kal Ek teaser."

In a recent interview with News18, actress Pragya Jaiswal spoke about being paired opposite Salman Khan in the song. She said, "I'm nervous as well as excited because I am paired opposite the biggest star in our country Salman Khan. I had to pinch myself that I was being a part of a romantic song with Salman sir. It's a beautiful song. Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur have given their melodious voice to this romantic melody. I am pretty confident that the song will be liked by the people who are going to hear and watch it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the much-awaited Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. He also has the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on his kitty. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the sequels of his earlier hit movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and No Entry.