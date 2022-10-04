Maja Ma First Review: Karan Johar Calls Madhuri Dixit 'A Pleasure To Watch'; Demands A Spin-Off

After her enthralling performance in the Netflix series The Fame Game, Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit has another release lined up these week. We are talking about Anand Tiwari's upcoming Amazon Prime film Maja Ma.

Ahead of the film's digital premiere, the makers hosted a special screening which was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and many others. Besides them, the film's screening was also attended by the cast- Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava.

Later, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page to drop his review of the Madhuri Dixit-starrer. Sharing a poster of the film, he showered praise on the actress and called her 'luminious and stunning.'

The ace filmmaker wrote, "A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser... this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling... oscillating between emotion and humour... you walk out with a feeling of sunshine... mainly because of the luminous and stunning Madhuri Dixit, who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise... she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame."

He also lauded the film's cast and crew, and added that he wanted a 'spin off.'

"Kudos to the entire cast... Gajraj, Ritwick, Barkha, Shrishti, Simone... all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with Sheeba and Rajit, who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious (hilarious)! I want a spin-off please!!! Congratulations to Anand Tiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft... to team Prime Video for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a 'Maja Ma (fun)' time..." he signed off his post.

Maja Ma revolves around a middle-class Gujarati housewife whose secret from her past unwittingly becomes a hurdle in her son's marriage and forces her to examine her identity. The family dramedy is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 6, 2022.