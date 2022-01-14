Makar Sankranti 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut And Others Share Warm Wishes For The Festival

Today (January 14) is celebrated as Makar Sankranti and the auspicious festival is celebrated all over India with much fanfare. The day is marked by flying kites, binging on some delicacies like Til Ladoo, Halwa and Payesh. Prayers are offered to the Almighty for happiness and prosperity while people also engage in some philanthropic acts. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to extend warm wishes to the fans.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to wish for fans. Kangana shared a warm greeting post on her Instagram story. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress wished her fans collectively for all the festivals along with Makar Sankranti namely Pongal, Lohri and Bihu.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share his wish. The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor shared a lovely picture of his flying a kite atop a terrace. He can be seen sporting an orange t-shirt along with blue jeans. He captioned the same stating, "Sesame seeds found in sweet jaggery. The kite flew and the heart blossomed. May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy to your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna." Take a look at his post.

Earlier yesterday (January 13), actress-politician Hema Malini had extended wishes for the festivals Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bihu and Lohri. She had stated, "Tomorrow is a very special day with celebrations on in most regions! Let us all pray together for a peaceful, bright, healthy future for our nation on this festive day." She also shared pictures of herself preparing Pongal wearing a traditional pink saree. Take a look at the pictures.

Actress and Goodwill Ambassador UNEP, Dia Mirza also shared wishes for the festivals. She collectively wished for all the festivals on this auspicious day. The Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor stated, "Happy Bihu, Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal - India." Take a look at the same.