Makers Of Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt's Dulhania Franchise In Talks For A Third Film

In recent times, if there is any on-screen pair that entertains the audiences through and through with their performances, then it is none other than Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The actors made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. From there, Varun and Alia went on to work together in blockbuster films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), which were directed by Shashank Khaitan.

According to Pinkvilla, the makers of this famous franchise are planning to make a third film. A source informed the publication that the "Dulhania" franchise is very special for Karan, Varun, Alia, and Shashank and went on to add that they want to come together for a third installment.

"They have discussed a few ideas among themselves, however, they are yet to finalise the script. Once the story is locked they will figure out the other logistics. Just like the first two parts, the third film too will thrive on romance, endearing characters, and the overall innocence of the story and the characters."

Meanwhile, earlier in an exclusive conversation with the portal, Varun Dhawan revealed there could be a possibility of Alia and him reuniting again for a film. Stressing that he wants to work with Alia and hinting that it might happen sometime in the future, he said, "She is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can't just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future."

Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon. The film, touted as a horror-comedy, also has Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and others in key roles. Bhediya is helmed by Amar Kaushik and backed by Dinesh Vijan. The film will hit theatres on November 25.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is in the happiest phase of her life. The actress, who got married to her love, Ranbir Kapoor, in April this year, and both stars will soon embrace parenthood. Workwise, Alia was last seen with Kapoor in Brahmastra, which was declared a hit at the box-office. She is also making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The actress also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.