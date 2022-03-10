Malaika Arora Blasts Trolls For Calling Her High Slit Black Gown A 'Fashion Disaster' In The Most Sassy Way

Not so long ago, when actress Malaika Arora was snapped at the party thrown by Ritesh Sidhwani for newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, netizens took a major jibe at her for her embellished high slit black dress. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Malaika was asked about the same, she called the naysayers 'hypocrites'.

Speaking about the ravishing look, Malaika said that all she could hear was it looked fabulous.

She told Pinkvilla, "I feel people are very hypocritical, they're hypocrites, if you ask me. The same thing you would see on a Rihanna, you would see on a JLo (Jennifer Lawrence) or a Beyonce and you'd be like, 'Wow!' and I love them! I think they're women who inspire me every single day of mine. The same thing you do over here, immediately they're like 'what is she doing? She's a mother, she's this, she's that!' Why be hypocrites?"

She further said that she often wonders why netizens have such double standards.

In the same interview, she also opened up about how negative comments on her social media handles affect her parents.

She revealed, "My parents would keep saying, 'Beta, you know, someone said this, or some... I sat them down and said it. I said, 'Bas, enough. Stop reading all this garbage, it's complete bs'."

She further revealed that she often advises them not to focus their energies on things like this on internet, as there are far better things to look for.

"Because at the end of the day, they are parents. They hear something somebody says and they're like 'we read this, or we heard this'. And after that, once I sat them down and I said it, I said it's just complete bu*****t. So do not even spend a minute on trolls and what people say. So that was that, and that was the end of that conversation it never ever came up," Malaika concluded.