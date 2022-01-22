Malaika Arora Denies Being Objectified In Item Numbers; Says She Felt Liberated

From 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' to 'Munni Badnaam', Malaika Arora has done many iconic item numbers that left each and everyone grooving. However, in her recent conversation with Namrata Zakaria in her podcast Tell Me How You Did It, Malaika said that she had no firm plan on doing only item numbers, and she just went with the flow.

Malaika Arora Reveals If Early Marriage With Arbaaz Khan Affected Her Career

Speaking particularly about Dil Se's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', Malaika said that she said yes to the song because Farah Khan had insisted her to do it and apart from her insistence, she was happy to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman.

"That's what our films are all about, let's not hide that fact, let's not be shy about the fact. That's what we celebrate in our films. Our films are a celebration of life, they're larger than life. Yes, the concept now, in today's day and age, has really dwindled. Because there's just so much emphasis on not having to objectify, etc. But when I did it, and when I was a part of all those songs, for me it was liberating. It really was," said Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor Does Not Enjoy Personal Comments On His And Malaika Arora's Relationship; Calls It 'Unfair'

Malaika further added, "I felt that I could just be on screen, as this woman and this object of desire. For me, it was very liberating. I never looked at it as, 'Oh my God, you're being objectified'. For me, it felt like I was in control. I'm anyway one of those women, I like being in control, I like being the master of my own destiny. I don't like being told what to, how to, where to. It felt amazing."