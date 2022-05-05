Malaika Arora Discusses Wedding Plans With Arjun Kapoor; Will She Follow Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Footsteps?

It's been a while since Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora officiated their relationship on social media. Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai, netizens are curious to know if Arjun and Malaika will follow the same footsteps. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Malaika was asked if she is planning to take her relationship to next level, here's what she said...

While speaking to Times Of India, Malaika said that every relationship has its process, its plans and what next and where next. She further said that the most essential part is that they know they want a future together.

She said, "If you are in a relationship where you are still figuring things out and saying, 'Oh, I don't know'... that's not where I stand in my relationship. It's sacred and important to me. I feel we are at a place where we're thinking of the where-next and what-next parts."

Malaika also admitted that she discusses a lot of things with Arjun and she is happy that thery are on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas.

"We really get each other. We're at a mature stage where there's still room for more discoveries, but we'd love to see a future together and see where we can take it from here. We laugh and joke about it, but we're damn serious, too," added Malaika.

Malaika went on to add that one has to feel positive and secure in his/her relationship. While speaking about herself, she said that she is very happy and positive, because Arjun gives her the confidence and surety.

"Yes, I don't think we should be opening all the cards at once. We still love our life and romance together every single day. I always tell him that I want to grow old with you. We will figure out the rest, but I know he's my man," concluded Malaika.