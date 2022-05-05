Malaika Arora Doesn't Feel Safe In Car Post Accident: Took Some Cajoling To Attend Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Bash

Malaika Arora recently opened up about her car accident that had her hospitalised for days. On April 2, 2022, Arora was caught in a three-vehicle pile-up as she was returning to Mumbai from Pune. In an interview, she opened up about experiencing trauma during recovery and how she has turned to work to keep going.

Recalling the night of the incident, Arora said that she remembers a lot of blood around her as her family, Arjun and others rushed to her side. She didn't see herself for a week in the mirror after the accident. Malaika revealed that the scar of her forehead will always remind her of what happened "the fragility of life" but added that "it won't stop me from getting back to life."

She added that at the time she was asking for her mother and her son Arhaan, she was also "praying for two things. I didn't want to die that night, and I didn't want to lose my eyesight." Malaika was set to turn to set two days later on Monday, but took 15 days break to recover.

Talking about recovery, she revealed that whenever she was alone, she'd end up reliving the moments. "It was beyond scary. In those 15 days after the trauma, I didn't feel safe sitting in a car. I didn't know the extent of the injury, and I was in shock and couldn't see clearly. There were shards of glass all over and tiny pieces had gone into my eyes," she told Bombay Times.

Malaika revealed she still has trouble travelling by car, and added, "In times like this, there's mental and physical recovery involved. I would say I am a strong person, and that is how I have always been. I feel perfectly fit physically, but my state of mind is still fragile." The actress further added, "It took some cajoling to attend Ranbir and Alia's wedding bash. More than being in the car, seeing so many people around the car threw me off my game."

She confessed that now when she sits in the car, the first thing shedoes is puts on her seatbelt even in the back seat, "Until the accident, it hadn't even crossed my mind that there was a seatbelt behind."