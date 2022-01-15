Malaika Arora Shares A Note On Normalising Finding Love In 40s After Arjun Kapoor Rubbishes Breakup Rumours

Days after Arjun Kapoor quashed rumours about his breakup with his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora, the latter took to her social media handle to share a powerful note on how it's high time people normalise finding love in their 40s.

The Kaante actor posted a powerful note that read, "No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your '40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30's. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50's. Life doesn't end at 25. Let's stop acting like it does."

A few days ago, reports are surfaced in the media that there's trouble brewing in Arjun and Malaika's relationship and the couple might have parted ways. However later, Arjun had taken to his Instagram page to quash those rumours.

He had shared a picture with Malaika to clear the air and written, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y'all 😎❤️✌️".

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship public in 2019. Since then, the couple has been extremely supportive of each other. Speaking about his lady love in an interview, the Half Girlfriend actor had said, "My girlfriend knows me inside out from that way. Even if I hide, she can spot if I've had a rough day or there is something amiss or if I'm in a good mood, she can spot it easily."

On the other hand, Malaika too had admitted in one of her interview that Arjun knows her inside out. She had said, "He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me."

With respect to work, Arjun Kapoor will next be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller.