Malaika Arora On Dating Arjun Kapoor In Her 40s: I Don't Understand What Is The Obsession With Women’s Age

Actress Malaika Arora hits back at trolls for age-shaming her and cleared the air around her age by saying that she is a proud 46-year-old woman. It's known to all that Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Speaking about her relationship, she asserted that she does not understand why people can't see her dating a man while she is in her 40s.

"To date, I dont understand what is the obsession with a women's age. I mean what is it? If I am 45 why can't I live the life that I want?" said Malaika while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

She further said that she finds herself more empowered in her 40s than she was in her 20s.

She said, "In my present, I feel I am my most productive, my most alert, my most wanting to strive. I probably didn't feel like this 20 years back. I didn't, I was still all over the place, I was still figuring it out, I was still happy that hey I was getting a cheque. Today I feel so much more sorted. I feel so much more able to empower myself and others around me. I don't understand this obsession about age. Like 'Oh! I am 45. Why?' Why can't I be able to conquer everything and do everything that I want to do?"

When asked if the trolls' behaviour towards her infurate her, she said that negativity doesn't anger her anymore.

"It just makes me realize that you're not doing your homework. That's it. I can't do anything about it anymore. I have tried to say it. But clearly, there is a thing in people's heads that I am probably hiding my age but I have never ever done it. I wear my age on my sleeve, I do not hide it. I dont feel the need to, I am very proud of the fact. I think if I can look a certain way, be a certain way at a certain age, why not? I am very proud of it. I am a proud 46-year-old woman who is living life on her terms and loving it and enjoying it," asserted Malaika.