Malaika Arora On Starting Afresh After Her Divorce With Arbaaz Khan: Past Baggage Is Bad

Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora is one such woman who loves to speak her mind. Even when she decided to part ways with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, she was clear in her head about her decision. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, she opened up about starting afresh and dealing with jugdements that often come to her way, because she is dating Arjun Kapoor.

She told Pinkvilla, "I don't know why it's such a big deal. I think it's positive if it's in the right direction. So I don't understand why people should look at it negatively or try to pull you down for it. I mean the reason you're starting afresh is because at the end of the day your past baggage is bad that's why you start afresh."

She further said that she is not the kind of person who would forget her past, because it has made her a better person, and has helped her to evolve. So she is never going to just sideline or dismiss it. She further said that if anyone wants to start afresh, it's always a positive thing.

When asked if she ever feels insecure about her grey hair or a spot on the skin showing up, she said, "I may work out, I may be a certain way, I may be fit, etc, and that is because for me, it's not to fill an insecurity of mine or a void of mine. I do it because I feel good about it. If I'm trolled because I have stretch marks, so be it. People have far deeper insecurities in life. I have my own share."

Malaika further said that grey hair is part and parcel of life and for every one grey hair, she feels that she gained much more wisdom, stability in life, happiness and love.

"So my grey hairs are just testament that that each year will be a bigger and better year for me," concluded Arora.