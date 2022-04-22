Malaika Arora On Women Dating Younger Men: It Is Often Considered A Sacrilege

When actress Malaika Arora announced her relationship with Arjun Kapoor, an army of trolls came after her and passed many nasty comments on her Instagram post. However, both Malaika and Arjun didn't let the negativity affect their relationship.

In her recent tete-a-tete with HELLO! India magazine, Malaika said, "It's very important for women to have a life after a breakup or a divorce... There's a misogynist approach to female relationships. It's often considered a sacrilege for a woman to date a younger man."

While speaking about herself, she said that she is a strong woman and she works on herself to ensure that she is stronger, fitter and happier every day.

"I'm a reflection of my mother, as I embody her strength and grit, and mirror her life subconsciously. She always told me to live life on my terms and be independent," said Malaika.

Earlier, while speaking to a leading daily, Arjun had also opened up about being trolled for dating Malaika and said, "Sometimes I feel it's a little unfair but it's passable. I respect the boundary to a certain degree to which people can have an opinion beyond which if they get too personal, I don't enjoy it."

Earlier this month, Malaika met with an unfortunate car accident. However, she is now on her road to recovery. A few days ago, she was spotted at Ranbir-Alia's wedding party along with her beau, ensuring everyone that she is much better now.