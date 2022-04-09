Malaika Arora Opens Up On Her Car Accident; 'Thinking About It In Retrospect Feels Like A Scene From A Film'

Malaika Arora recently hit the headlines when she met with an unfortunate accident. The actress was returning from Pune after attending an event when her car got involved in an accident on Khopoli expressway.

Following this, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress was rushed to Apollo hospital. Reportedly, she had sustained minor injuries and was discharged soon. Since then, Malaika has been recovering at her residence in Mumbai.

Now, the actress has taken to her Instagram page to share a post in which she opened up about the accident for the first time and expressed her gratitude towards her fans.

She wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff. My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that."

Malaika further wrote that moments like these are a reminder to be grateful to everyone who showers one with love and good wishes, especially in the time of need.

"And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring. Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I'm now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I'm a fighter and I'll be back before you know it!🙏," the actress signed off her post.

Have a look.

Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities commented on Malaika's post. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sophie Choudry, Pulkit Samrat and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Get well soon."