Malaika Arora Recalls Her Parents' Separation; 'Those Early Lessons Are The Cornerstones Of My Life'

Even though her life has taken so many tumultuous turns, she always appears as a strong woman who knows what she has to do with her life. Yes, we are speaking about Malaika Arora who is often in the headlines owing to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. It's been a few years since she divorced Arbaaz Khan and decided to live her life on her own terms without caring much about how the world will look at her.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Grazia magazine, Malaika opened up about her childhood and witnessing her parents' separation and what lessons she learnt at a very young age.

Malaika said, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey."

While speaking about herself, Malaika said that she is fiercely independent who knows the values of her freedom and prefers to live life on her own terms.

She went on to add that the world could be going crazy around her, but these fundamental attitudes imbibed during her formative years hold her in good stead.

"I want to be known as a woman who lived life queen-sized and on my terms. The trajectory of my life should inspire people to take charge of their circumstances," concluded Arora.