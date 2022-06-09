Malaika Arora Recalls Son Arhaan's Reaction After Her Road Accident; 'He Was Howling On The Phone'

In April this year, Malaika Arora met with a road accident near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway when she was returning back home after attending an event. The actress was hospitalised for a brief period as she sustained minor injuries.

Malaika in her recent interview with ETimes, recalled her son Arhaan's reaction to her road accident. She revealed that Arhaan who is currently studying in the US, was howling on the phone and wanted to immediately fly back to India. She further added that though everyone assured him about her well being, he refused to believe them. He pacified only after Malaika spoke to him.

The Kaante actress told ETimes, "I had just come back after seeing Arhaan. It had just been 48 hours and the incident happened. I was on work in the US and he had a spring break. So we also spent a lot of time together. After my accident, he was howling on the phone, and he was worried and just ready to hop on to the next flight. What do you expect from a kid in such a situation, especially when he's miles away from home?"

She further added, "Everyone was talking to him but he didn't want to believe anyone. His friends had called and told him things. He had no clue of the extent of damage that I had suffered. He only wanted to be sure that I was fine. Although he was told everything about my surgery and recovery, he didn't believe anyone. He thought everyone was merely pacifying him. We were both not at peace till we hadn't spoken. I knew he was aware of what had happened, and once I got off sedation, I spoke to him and assured him that I was okay. Life is so fragile and weird. One minute, you are bouncing and the next minute, you can come that close to death."

Arhaan is the son of Malaika and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. He is currently pursuing his higher education in a university in the US. Previously, Malaika had taken to her social media handle to pen a touching note to describe how she has been missing Arhaan after he flew abroad.