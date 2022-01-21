malaika-arora-reveals-if-early-marriage-with-arbaaz-khan-affected-her-career

Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan when she was 25. While they are no longer together, and currently, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. In her recent tete-a-tete with Namrata Zakaria on her podcast Tell Me How You Did It, when Malaika was asked early marriage or motherhood ever came in the way of her professional life, here's what she said...

Arjun Kapoor Does Not Enjoy Personal Comments On His And Malaika Arora's Relationship; Calls It 'Unfair'

"Somewhere, it was an example of sorts for lot of other women. It never was a hindrance. I'm proof of that. Not in any way has it come in the choices that I've made. Being married, or when I was married, or when I decided to have a child, I don't think any of it had any bearing on my professional life. People around me had a lot more to say, but it didn't have any bearing on my professional life," said Malaika.

Malaika further said that back then, there were very few of actresses who were married with kids.

Malaika Arora Shares A Note On Normalising Finding Love In 40s After Arjun Kapoor Rubbishes Breakup Rumours

"Nobody would take that plunge. Now, of course, it has changed; women are married, with kids, working through (pregnancies), and after. The whole concept has changed. But back then, it was far more different. I said, 'I'm not going to let it bother me, I'm not going to let it stop what I want to do'. I worked through my pregnancy. I was on MTV, I did shows, I did all of it. I think I travelled the most when I was pregnant," added the 48-year-old actress.

Malaika concluded by saying that she doesn't think a lot of people at that point could have made that switch, but she took it head on and she is really happy that she did.