Malaika Arora Reveals She Is Not A Priority For Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan's Family

Malaika Arora's life has remained under the scrutiny of the media, and her tumultuous life has made headlines now and then. The actress is currently headlining her first reality talk show, Moving In With Malaika. With every new episode, new revelations about Malaika's personal life are being unfolded, keeping us all hooked. And in the latest episode of the show, the actress revealed that she is not the "number one person" for Arbaaz Khan's family.

Further, Malaika Arora disclosed that she may not be the number one person for the Khan family, but they support her for the sake of Arbaaz and her son Arhaan Khan. She and filmmaker Karan Johar shared the couch and recalled the time when Malaika had met with a near-fatal accident earlier this year.

Karan Johar said, "I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me. After your accident the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. Some roots are forever." Responding to Karan, Malaika says, "I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That's the right thing to do."

Throwback: When Malaika Arora Was 'Frightened' Of Being A Working Single Mother After Divorce With Arbaaz Khan

For the unversed, Malaika Arora met with an accident on April 2 this year in Khopoli, Maharashtra. She was returning to Mumbai from Pune and was hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries.

Malaika has been openly talking about her relationship and the bond she shares with Arbaaz Khan. Earlier, when Farah Khan made her appearance on the show, Malaika had said, "When I was wheeled out one of the first faces that I saw was actually Arbaaz, at that moment. And he kept asking me, 'Can you see? How many numbers? How many fingers?' And I was like 'why is he doing this?' It was very strange."

"For a second, I was like okay 'have I gone back in time?' Something that really sticks out is in difficult times, you know that irrespective whatever it may be, past, present, future, jo bhi ho (whatever happened), the way he was there," she had added.

Malaika Arora Reveals How Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Stick With Her In Difficult Times, 'Jo Bhi Ho He…’

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998, and after staying together for close to two decades, they announced their separation in 2016 and officially got divorced in 2017. They co-parent their son, Arhaan. Meanwhile, after their separation, Malaika again found love in actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is dating model Giorgia Andriani.