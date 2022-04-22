Malaika Arora Reveals She Still Gets Flashes Of Her Car Accident; 'It Sends Shivers Down My Spine'

Malaika Arora, who was injured in a car accident earlier this month, opened up on how the incident has left her with trauma while speaking with a leading tabloid. For those who don't know, the Dil Se actress met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune highway when she was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show.

Reportedly, Malaika was rushed to Apollo Hospital. She had sustained minor injuries. The actress was discharged a day later and was advised to bed rest for a couple of days.

While speaking with Mid-day, Malaika recalled everything was blurry for her after the accident until she reached the hospital.

"I was in shock. [On collision], my head was hurting, and all I wanted to know was whether I was alive or not. There was too much blood, too much commotion to understand what was happening. I felt an immense jolt, and the rest was a blur till I reached the hospital," the publication quoted her as saying.

Malaika also talked about the impact of that unfortunate incident and added, "It's not something I want to remember. Nor is it something that I can forget. Physically, I am recovering, but mentally, I feel that it doesn't go away completely. Sometimes, if I am watching a movie that depicts an accident or shows blood, I get flashes that send shivers down my spine. I have to go through the process, and will eventually be able to move past."

A few weeks ago, the Kaal actress had taken to social media to share a post in which she opened up about the accident for the first time and expressed her gratitude towards her fans. She had mentioned in her post that such moments are a reminder to be grateful to everyone who showers one with love and good wishes, especially in the time of need.