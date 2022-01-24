Malaika Arora Says Her Divorce With Arbaaz Khan Was The Lowest Phase Of Her Life; 'I Was Firm About It'

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Malaika Arora opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and said that it was the lowest phase of her life. She also opened up about the nasty judgements that came her way after her divorce with Arbaaz.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "I felt like I went through personal struggles, I went through a separation, I went through family pressure, I went having to deal with how my child (Arhaan Khan) would cope with it, how would I cope with it, how the society be, will I able to work, will I able to be just myself, all these doubts went through my head."

Malaika Arora Reveals If Early Marriage With Arbaaz Khan Affected Her Career

She further said, "I think that probably, for me, would be my lowest in life, I would definitely say that because it was such a huge upheaval in my life and it was such a change for me to deal with because it was not just me personally, it was my family involved, it was my kid involved, there were so many other aspects involved and they were not just anything because a decision could impact so many other lives.

She further said that the decision that she had to make had to be that, and she was firm about it. Malaika further added that she knew that her decision was going to impact on all the lives around her.

Malaika Arora On Trolls Slamming Her For Her Dressing Sense: I Know What Looks Good On Me

"And when I say mine, at the end of the day it is two people, it is a couple, it was a husband and wife, we together decided that this is what was best but yes, it was definitely the most difficult, the lowest phase in my life where I probably did turn to a lot of aspects like Yoga, meditation, etc.," asserted Malaika.

She concluded by saying that she turned to meditation, because she felt that it would help to channelise her positive energy in a better way.