Malaika Arora Says ‘YES’; All Set To Tie The Knot With Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun
Kapoor
and
Malaika
Arora
have
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
couples
in
Bollywood.
The
duo
have
been
dating
each
other
for
a
while
and
doesn't
miss
out
on
a
chance
to
paint
the
town
red
with
their
mushy
romance.
From
heading
to
dinner
dates
to
vacations,
sharing
romantic
posts
on
social
media
and
more,
Arjun
and
Malaika
often
dish
out
major
couple
goals.
Interestingly,
as
the
couple
has
been
going
strong
with
their
relationship,
there
have
been
speculations
about
their
wedding.
And
now,
Malaika's
recent
Instagram
post
has
fuelled
the
wedding
rumours
further.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
handle,
Malaika
shared
a
beautiful
pic
of
herself
wherein
she
was
dressed
in
a
black
top
and
was
seen
blushing
while
trying
to
cover
her
face
with
her
hand.
She
had
captioned
the
post
as,
"I
said
YES" along
with
heart
emoticons.
Ever
since
she
shared
the
post,
congratulatory
messages
have
been
in
order.