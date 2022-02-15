Malaika Arora Shares A Glimpse Of Her Lavish Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner Date With Beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had a dreamy Valentine's Day dinner date at a restaurant named Love Fools in Bandra, Mumbai. Malaika also took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the date night. From flowers to candles and a six-course customized dinner meal, Arjun and Malaika's Valentine's Day celebration was truly a beautiful affair.

Talking about the same, Malaika Arora shared a series of posts on her Instagram stories. She can be seen posing amidst a backdrop of candles and flowers in a picture. Malaika captioned the same stating, "Thank you @theweddingchicks @delnazd @kamalmist for creating the most romantic and stunning evening for us."

Malaika Arora then shared a delightful romantic decor filled with flowers, candles and lights with the words 'Together Forever' etched out. In the middle, one can see a lovely picture of Malaika with Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the same, she wrote, "It's the little details that count. And a special thanks to @vahbizmehta for curating the awesome playlist." Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, the official social media page of Love Fools also shared an adorable picture of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. They revealed that the couple enjoyed a six-course customized dinner meal on their special date. They captioned their post stating, "Few seconds between inhaling and exhaling. Magic lies there." Take a look at their picture.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor had shared a mushy picture with his ladylove Malaika Arora on his Instagram handle. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had captioned the same stating, "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. It's not warm when she's away. Ain't no sunshine when she's gone. And she's always gone too long. Anytime she goes away."

While Malaika Arora had shared an endearing picture with her beau and had captioned it stating, "Mine." In a recent interview with HT City, Arjun Kapoor had spoken about how Malaika has changed his life. The actor said, "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I've always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She's always been there, making me realise that I'm worth it."