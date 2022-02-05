Malavika Mohanan Says Bollywood Is More Organized Than South Film Industry; 'Wish They Had Better Planning'

Malavika Mohanan who made her acting debut with Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam film Pattam Pole, has been worked in films across Tamil, Hindi and Kannada as well. Speaking about Bollywood, the actress will next be seen opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra.

In her recent interaction with Hindustan Times, the Petta actress said that Bollywood is more organized as compared to South film industry.

Mohanan told the tabloid, "What I do like about the Hindi film industry is that schedules are thoroughly adhered to. So, you're aware of which scene you're shooting for on a particular day and that lets you prepare well. For instance, if there's a song being shot on the tenth day of the schedule, I know that I've to physically prep for it a couple of days prior."

The actress said that while she loves working in South cinema and feels that her heart belongs there, she wishes that they had 'better planning.' Malavika shared that sometimes a scene doesn't get over on a certain day as per schedule and ends up getting spilled over to the next day. As a result of this, things often get pushed and then the actors become unavailable because of other professional commitments." Malavika also added that the actors often receive their dialogues at the very last minute because of which they get little time for preparation.

The Beyond The Clouds actress further said that she wants to continue juggling between regional and Hindi cinema and added, "The culture across industries is different. Hence, when you work across multiple industries, you meet so many types of people belonging to different backgrounds."

With respect to films, Malavika was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's 2021 blockbuster Master. She is now awaiting for the release of her upcoming Tamil Film Maaran alongside Dhanush.