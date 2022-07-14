Mallika Sherawat Says What Deepika Padukone Did In Gehraiyaan, She Did It 15 Years Ago In Murder

In February, 2022, when Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan streamed on Amazon Prime Video, people lauded Deepika Padukone for taking up such a bold role. Deepika played a girl named Alisha who gets romantically involved with her cousin's boyfriend, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, actress Mallika Sherawat opened up about the current time and how actresses are okay with taking up bold roles without any fear of being dissed by the audience.

She told Prabhat Khabar, "Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines."

She further said that the change that we see now, shows women as humans who can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that. The Murder actress further added that now, heroines are more confident about their bodies as well.

She further said, "Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then."

She went on to reveal that when she did bold roles, a section of the industry and media mentally tortured her.

"These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dasavatharam, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome, but none talked about my acting," asserted Sherawat.

With respect to work, Mallika will next be seen in RK/RKay. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film arrives in theatres on July 22, 2022.