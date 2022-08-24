Mandakini Recalls Breastfeeding Scene In Ram Teri Ganga Maili; 'Nothing Compared To Skin Show Done Today'

Actress Mandakini rose to fame with Raj Kapoor's 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili in which she was paired opposite Rajiv Kapoor. The romantic drama marked her debut in the Hindi Film Industry.

Besides the chartbuster songs, the film upon its release back then, the first involved breastfeeding, while the second was a song sequence which featured Mandakini's character Ganga bathing under a waterfall in a see-through saree.

In her recent interview with a leading publication, Mandakini opened up on her controversial breastfeeding scene from Ram Teri Ganga Maili and called it 'pure'.

The actress told Hindustan Times, "First of all, it was not a breastfeeding scene, it was shot in such a way that it could look like one. If I go on to explain how it was done, it would be too long (a story). The cleavage that is seen on screen, you see so much of it, it is all technically done. But the way skin show is done in today's times, that was nothing. We should not be even talking about it. It (her scene) was also a pure form. Nowadays, it is all about sexuality."

Earlier this year, in an interview, Padmini Kolhapure had said that she regrets turning down Ram Teri Ganga Maili. She had claimed that she wasn't comfortable with a kissing scene in the scene which is why she rejected the film which was eventually bagged by Mandakini. Further, Kolhapure also went on to talk about how Raj Kapoor was ready to replace Mandakini with her after 45 days of shooting.

When Mandakini was asked to react to Padmini Kolhapure's revelations, the actress said that she wasn't aware about it.

"I am only aware that everyone wanted to take up the role but Raj Kapoor wanted me because he wanted a fresh face. Not an established face, he has even said this. He said 'how can I make someone pure Ganga if they have an established image?' I don't think any such thing....I don't know," Mandakini told the publication.

Meanwhile, Mandakini recently made her comeback to showbiz after 26 years with her first single, Maa O Maa which also marks the debut of son Rabbil Thakur.